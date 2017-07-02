Lexy Halladay completes runner of the year sweep, wins second Gatorade award

As an 8th grader, Lexy Halladay ran the 1,600 meters in a time that would have been good enough to win the state 5A championhip... if she had been in high school at the time.

MERIDIAN -- Mountain View freshman Lexy Halladay completed the sweep of the State Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards this week.

The 2016 Idaho Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and 5A state cross country champion smashed records and claimed individual championships in the 3,200 meters (10:30.80) and 1,600 meters (4:52.51). She also anchored the winning leg of the girls' 4x400 relay at the 5A state championships last month, leading the Mavericks to the 5A state girls track & field team title.

Just weeks after that performace, Halladay broke the 44-year-old freshman mile record with a time of 4:41.80.

