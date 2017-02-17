Highlights: Eagle vs. Post Falls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Adams Co. washout victim: "It was just like you see in the movies"
-
Sex trafficking: Modern day slavery
-
Nearly 100 businesses close for the day
-
Rep. Labrador introduces Shauna Hill Act
-
Advocates push 50 dollars not 50 shades
-
Refugee nonprofit closing in Boise
-
Students protest by walking out of class
-
RAW: Pres. Trump Feb. 16, 2017 news conference
-
Walls go up on 2017 Dream Home in Star
-
Upgrade keeps Cascade pool open all year
More Stories
-
Idaho flu-related deaths increase, officials…Feb 17, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
This Is My Brave: Event shining light on mental illnessFeb 17, 2017, 9:50 p.m.
-
Naked woman holding baby seen running into traffic,…Feb 17, 2017, 7:19 p.m.