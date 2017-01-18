Highlights: Eagle at Boise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nampa man arrested in hit and run
-
Woman talks about crash that killed husband
-
Weather Forecast Tuesday
-
Residents overcharged for water usage
-
China Blue owner discusses overnight stabbing
-
ID Republicans head to D.C. for inauguration
-
Bench and plaque memorialize K-9 Jardo
-
KTVB Live Stream
-
Discovery Center to premier T-Rex exhibit
More Stories
-
Standoff continues with man barricaded in Gem County homeJan 18, 2017, 6:16 a.m.
-
Ontario crash victim's widow: 'We're going to miss him'Jan 17, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Nampa man run over after helping tow pickup from snowJan 17, 2017, 3:08 p.m.