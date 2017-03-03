Highlights: Centennial vs. Post Falls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Colon cancer cases increase in millennials
-
Proposal would eliminate grocery sales tax
-
Family keepsakes find their way home
-
Legislation proposed to give victims a voice
-
Possible increases to Fish and Game licenses
-
Distracted driving causes premiums to soar
-
Highlights: Centennial vs. Madison
-
What you should know about short-term rentals
-
Highlights: Boise vs. Post Falls
More Stories
-
Boise River nears flood stageMar. 3, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
-
Saint Alphonsus neurosurgeons using revolutionary technologyMar. 3, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
AG defends handling of Dietrich locker room caseMar. 3, 2017, 4:44 p.m.