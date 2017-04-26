Highlights: Boise vs. Eagle

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
St. Luke's staff pays tribute to organ donors
-
Police investigating early morning fires
-
Attack at Iraqi restaurant caught on camera
-
Thousands of sheep cross Highway 55
-
Sand bagging at Barber Park
-
Oregon couple forced off road by driver
-
Homeless man prepares to run for governor
-
Chobani sues radio host
-
Where's Larry? State Tax Commission
-
Parade of Homes: Modern twist on the old farmhouse
More Stories
-
Meridian police searching for armed and dangerous manApr 26, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Residents' concerns lead to multiple felony arrests in BoiseApr 26, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Man accused of Payette arson fires appears in courtApr 26, 2017, 3:45 p.m.