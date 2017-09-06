Wednesday's high school cancelations due to poor air quality

BOISE -- Air quality levels reached into "very unhealthy" purple category in the Boise and Meridian area Wednesday. That’s forced some local schools to keep students indoors again today and cancel more games.

Full list:

-Boise School District outdoor games have been canceled. Practices will be held inside.

-Fruitland games canceled. Practices will be held inside.

-Kuna outdoor after school programs are cancelled today.

-Nampa outdoor activities canceled.

-West Ada outdoor games and practices have been canceled. Some practices may be moved indoors if facilities allow.

