Boise Foothills barely visible as smoke settles into Treasure Valley (Photo: Troy Colson\KTVB)

BOISE -- Stagnant weather conditions and smoke from regional wildfires continues to push into the Treasure Valley causing the air quality levels to reach the unhealthy category. That’s forced some local schools to keep students indoors today and cancel games.

Boise and West Ada parents will be notified by early afternoon whether the districts plan to allow after-school sports or other activities today.

This list will continue to update as cancelations are announced:

Caldwell soccer has canceled games against Ridgevue today. Games have been rescheduled for Saturday 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Weiser boys and girls soccer games against Payette have been canceled. Makeup date to be determined.

MORE: Smoke from fires pushes air quality into 'unhealthy' range

All severe weather alerts



© 2017 KTVB-TV