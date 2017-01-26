BOISE -- The Idaho 5A state baseball tournament will leave Hawks Memorial Stadium for the first time in almost a decade in 2017.

Memorial Stadium will host the electronic music duo, Odesza, on Saturday, May 20, instead of the 5A Tournament, May 18-20.

For the first time since 2008, the last time the 5A state tournament was not played at Memorial Stadium, Borah High School will serve as the main site. They will host first round games on Thursday, May 18, and the winners bracket matchups, May 19-20.

The teams that fall into the losers bracket will play their games at Capital High School on Friday, May 19, followed by the consolation championship on Saturday, May 20.

