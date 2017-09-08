KTVB
Friday's high school game cancelations

KTVB 10:28 AM. MDT September 08, 2017

BOISE -- Another day, another smoky sky in the Treasure Valley.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has forecasted a red "unhealthy" air quality alert for Friday. Currently, reports on its website show Boise in the orange "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level. Nampa is just above the red level.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert says at times there may be a slight improvement, but overall little significant change is expected until later Friday.

KTVB's Brian Holmes says conditions look decent enough for Friday night football, but if winds die down too soon that could change

Friday's Capital vs. Highlands varsity football game was canceled Friday morning in anticipation of poor air conditions. 

Several high school games were canceled or rescheduled Thursday night as well.

