Eagle girls basketball ranked no. 8 in the nation

Janie King (Eagle) - University of Idaho basketball (Photo: Danielle Allsop/KTVB)

EAGLE -- The Eagle High School girls basketball team is ranked eighth in the nation, according to Stateline Sports Network.

The Lady Mustangs (13-0), led by seniors Janie King, McKenna Emmerson and Kate Murray, are currently ranked number one in the state.

Eagle's biggest test of the season came December 22 at the TimberLion tournament on December 22, where they beat previously unbeaten Bonneville 50-30.

The Mustangs' largest margin of victory this season came December 9, beating Columbia 70-9.

Overall, the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 785-446.

In those 13 games, the Mustangs have won by an average of 26 points per game.

