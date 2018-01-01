Eagle girls basketball ranked no. 8 in the nation

EAGLE -- The Eagle High School girls basketball team is ranked eighth in the nation, according to Stateline Sports Network.
The Lady Mustangs (13-0), led by seniors Janie King, McKenna Emmerson and Kate Murray, are currently ranked number one in the state.
MORE: 2018 Treasure Valley College Commitments
Eagle's biggest test of the season came December 22 at the TimberLion tournament on December 22, where they beat previously unbeaten Bonneville 50-30.
The Mustangs' largest margin of victory this season came December 9, beating Columbia 70-9.
Overall, the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 785-446.
In those 13 games, the Mustangs have won by an average of 26 points per game.
© 2018 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs