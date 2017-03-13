Centennial senior wins state Player of the Year

BOISE - Centennial High School senior Tori Williams has capped off her senior season with the highest accolade any prep player can achieve - winning the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year award from USA Today.
Williams, who will head to University of Utah this fall, led her team to a 40-37 victory in the 5A girls state basketball title over no. 1 ranked Eagle last month.
The three-time first-team all-conference player averaged over 18 points, five rebounds and four assists per game this season.
