Centennial senior wins state Player of the Year

BOISE - Centennial High School senior Tori Williams has capped off her senior season with the highest accolade any prep player can achieve - winning the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year award from USA Today.

Williams, who will head to University of Utah this fall, led her team to a 40-37 victory in the 5A girls state basketball title over no. 1 ranked Eagle last month.

The three-time first-team all-conference player averaged over 18 points, five rebounds and four assists per game this season.

