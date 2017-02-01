Boise State signs four local athletes

BOISE -- The Broncos are keeping it local, adding four local athletes to three different athletic teams beginning this fall.

Boise High offensive & defensive lineman John Ojukwu signed his letter of intent to play football for the Broncos in December.

MORE: #7SigningDay at Boise State Live Blog

RELATED: #7SigningDay Locals Live Blog

Ojukwu gained over 100 pounds in less than one year by working out two to three times a day and eating over 7,000 calories in order to increase his recruiting status.

“I really changed from last year,” Ojukwu said. “I was a small guy, like 195, but I gained all this weight and just trying to work my best.”

Ojukwu is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in wrestling and track.

Capital High School distance runner Kari Taylor will join the Broncos’ cross country & track team.

Taylor hit her stride last spring, winning every local 800 meter race she entered, including the 5A state championship where she set a personal best of 2:14.04.

RELATED: 2017 Treasure Valley College Commitments

Taylor also finished 14th at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational last spring.

Bishop Kelly’s Aubree Chatterton, the 2015 & 2016 4A SIC Player of the Year, along with Boise’s Lili Finch will join the Bronco women’s soccer team, which features several former Treasure Valley prep athletes including Baylee Blazer (Mountain View), Raimee Sherle (Rocky Mountain), Allegra Weeks (Timberline) and Addison Standlee (Rocky Mountain).

Finch scored four goals in 2016, helping the Braves to their 16th straight state tournament appearance, while Chatterton led the Knights to their eighth-straight district title and first state title since 2012.

(© 2017 KTVB)