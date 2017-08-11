5A Prep preview: Timberline Wolves

Eagle vs. Timberline

BOISE -- You may not recognize the new Timberline football team.

A new coach, a new mentality, but the same goals as years past.

"It's a complete turnaround from where we were last year, everyone's just excited, we are here to establish a new culture here," said senior running back Jacob Pinkney.

"The team hasn't won a playoff game in the history of the school, but it seems to be loaded with talent, and so that was something that was very intriguing to us," said Timberline first year head coach Ian Smart.

The former Bronco defensive lineman and Kuna head coach arrives at Timberline excited about the school's potential.

Offensively, the Wolves will have the ability to build around running back Jacob Pinkney, who certainly looks the part in stature at 230 pounds.

"To have a running back that is 6'2, 230 pounds, I mean that is impressive," said Smart.

"Graceful power, I like to think I have a few moves, but if I have the one-on-one, I'm going to go through someone," said Pinkney.

Timberline also returns a quarterback with starting experience in Leyton Wagner, as well as a top weapon on the perimeter in returning all-SIC wide out Connor Riddle.

"He's not going to say a ton of things, but he's going to constantly do the right thing, and he's just a football kid, and that's from spending years around football," said Smart.

"Defensive coordinators are going to be scratching their heads, having to deal with him, one on one, I don't think he can be taken honestly," said Pinkney.

As for the goals this fall, Smart says it starts with changing the culture and laying the foundation for future success, but the senior class believes that foundation is already in place to do something never done before at Timberline

"We want to get to the playoffs and go as far as we can," said Riddle.

"And we think we can finally claim that playoff win that Timberline has been looking for the past several years," said Pinkney.

"It's really for this senior class to leave having changed the way that people think about Timberline football," said Smart.

