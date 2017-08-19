5A Prep preview: Kuna Kavemen

Harvest moon over Kuna vs. Nampa

KUNA -- As former Boise State tight end Sherm Blaser begins his first season as Kuna's head coach, he's quick to thank several former and current Broncos that have shaped his high school coaching career.

"I still talk with [Chris] Pete[erson] occasionally and [Dan] Hawk once and again and [Bryan] Harsin a little bit and those guys made big influences on me," said first year Kuna head coach Sherm Blaser.

Blaser arrives at Kuna after three years of leading 2A Melba to the state playoffs, bringing with him a spread offense that puts an emphasis on running the football.

"He's a real fun guy, but when it comes down to it, he knows what he's doing, he knows what to play with that game time attitude of lets go get it," said senior offensive lineman Tucker Heindel.

"Yeah we are more spread, but we are still going to be pretty run-based," Blaser said. "It's high school football, it's what you do."

When he doesn't have to hand off, senior quarterback Danny Rodgers will have a safety blanket on the perimeter in wide receiver Jerome Miller, a returning all-conference player poised for a huge senior campaign.

"He's legit, he's a definite Division I guy in my mind," Blaser said. "In my opinion, he has the best ball skills out of anyone that I've coached at that position at this point, you put the ball in the air, he's going to find a way to go get it. He's going to be a work horse, the dude is a stud."

After falling in the first round of the 5A playoffs last fall to Rocky Mountain, the Kavemen have their sights set on a deeper postseason run in Blaser’s first year at the helm.

"I think for us, it's to improve on the last three years and just to make the playoffs," Heindel said. "I think this time we want to go deeper in the playoffs and make a mark and show that Kuna’s not just that 4A team that moved up to 5A, that we are someone to be watching out for."

2017 Schedule

8/25 - at Bishop Kelly

9/1 - vs. Middleton

9/8 - at Nampa

9/15 - at Rigby

9/21 - vs. Eagle

9/29 - at Centennial

10/5 - vs. Rocky Mountain

10/12 - at Borah

10/19 - at Timberline

