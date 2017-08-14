5A Prep preview: Boise Braves

Boise High School Braves (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Jerry O' Mahony begins his first season as head coach at his alma matter ,moving away from the spread attack with a more ball control system that places emphasis on defense.

"We are trying to get our best athletes on the defensive side of the ball and adjust our offense accordingly, so that we can possess the football," O'Mahony said.

Offensively for the Braves, the biggest piece to the puzzle is replacing multi-year starting quarterback Will McMullin, who transferred to Rocky Mountain in the off-season.

"I've played with Will since 7th grade," senior wide receiver Will Radice said. "I hate to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck at Rocky."

"It's unexpected I guess, a big loss too, Will was a good player," said senior running back Salimu Dahiri.

The program has two talented quarterbacks that will both play this season in Emmett Plummer and Andoni Beeter.

That duo gets help in the return of running back Dahiri, who rushed for over 600 yards last fall.

"He's physical when he has to be, but he's really elusive and smooth," said O'Mahony.

"Salimu is a power house," senior offensive lineman Cole Smith said. "He dips his shoulder and not much can stop him."

Defensively, the Braves are leaning on a talented defensive line group and a leader in the secondary in Radice.

The program has produced a Division I player the last two seasons in Val Daltoso and John Ojuku. O'Mahony says because of the talent within the program, expectations don't change despite a transition filled off-season.

"Those kids can succeed here and have succeeded here for years. The expectations are high and to me, they should be, I went here and that's the history part of it," O'Mahony said.

2017 Schedule

8/24 - vs. Ridgevue

9/1 - at Emmett

9/7 - at Timberline

9/15 - vs. Borah

9/21 - vs. Mountain View

9/29 - at Meridian

10/5 - vs. Capital

10/13 - at Columbia

10/20 - vs. Nampa

