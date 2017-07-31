2018 Treasure Valley college commitments signing list

Zoe Transtrum (Borah) - University of Monatana soccer (Photo: Danielle Allsop/KTVB)

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.

BOISE

Julia Lewis (Soccer) - Boise State University

BORAH

Macie Nelson (Soccer) - Boise State University

McKenzie Kilpatrick (Soccer) - University of Montana

Zoe Transtrum (Soccer) - University of Montana

Maddie Geritz (Basketball) - Carroll College

CAPITAL

Kennedi Paul (Soccer) - Boise State University

CENTENNIAL

Makayla Christensen (Soccer) - University of Utah

Josie Bush (Soccer) - BYU

Delaney Johnston (Soccer) - Idaho State University

EAGLE

Gabby Peters (Softball) - Boise State University (2019)

McKenzie Lee (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University

Janie King (Basketball) - University of Idaho

KUNA

Mahala Bradburn (Volleyball) - Idaho State University

MIDDLETON

Abby Furrow (Soccer) - Corban University

MOUNTAIN HOME

Kylie Meadows (Basketball) - Oregon Institute of Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Bailee Nelson (Soccer) - Eastern Washington University

NAMPA CHRISTIAN

Megan Yett (Volleyball) - University of Utah

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Sam Tidd (Golf) - University of Oklahoma

Carson Barry (Golf) - Oregon State University

Keeghan Freeborn (Football) - Boise State University

Lily Schlake (Soccer) - University of Portland

Brynna Herridge (Soccer) - College of Idaho

SKYVIEW

Dani Nay (Volleyball) - Weber State University

Olivia Bradley (Volleyball) - University of Montana

Morgan Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2019)

Whitney Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)

Brenna Rill (Soccer) - University of Idaho

TIMBERLINE

Grace Michael (Soccer) - Northeastern University

Madison Carter (Soccer) - University of Portland

Karleigh Belnap (Soccer) - Union University

TWIN FALLS

Kennedi Evans (Volleyball) - University of Utah

VALE

Preslee Jensen (Volleyball) - Utah State University

Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

