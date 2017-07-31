2018 Treasure Valley college commitments signing list

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BOISE
Julia Lewis (Soccer) - Boise State University
BORAH
Macie Nelson (Soccer) - Boise State University
McKenzie Kilpatrick (Soccer) - University of Montana
Zoe Transtrum (Soccer) - University of Montana
Maddie Geritz (Basketball) - Carroll College
CAPITAL
Kennedi Paul (Soccer) - Boise State University
CENTENNIAL
Makayla Christensen (Soccer) - University of Utah
Josie Bush (Soccer) - BYU
Delaney Johnston (Soccer) - Idaho State University
EAGLE
Gabby Peters (Softball) - Boise State University (2019)
McKenzie Lee (Volleyball) - Northwest Nazarene University
Janie King (Basketball) - University of Idaho
KUNA
Mahala Bradburn (Volleyball) - Idaho State University
MIDDLETON
Abby Furrow (Soccer) - Corban University
MOUNTAIN HOME
Kylie Meadows (Basketball) - Oregon Institute of Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Bailee Nelson (Soccer) - Eastern Washington University
NAMPA CHRISTIAN
Megan Yett (Volleyball) - University of Utah
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Sam Tidd (Golf) - University of Oklahoma
Carson Barry (Golf) - Oregon State University
Keeghan Freeborn (Football) - Boise State University
Lily Schlake (Soccer) - University of Portland
Brynna Herridge (Soccer) - College of Idaho
SKYVIEW
Dani Nay (Volleyball) - Weber State University
Olivia Bradley (Volleyball) - University of Montana
Morgan Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2019)
Whitney Bower (Volleyball) - BYU (2020)
Brenna Rill (Soccer) - University of Idaho
TIMBERLINE
Grace Michael (Soccer) - Northeastern University
Madison Carter (Soccer) - University of Portland
Karleigh Belnap (Soccer) - Union University
TWIN FALLS
Kennedi Evans (Volleyball) - University of Utah
VALE
Preslee Jensen (Volleyball) - Utah State University
Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)
Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)
