Close 2017 State Soccer Tournament: Brackets & Information KTVB 5:36 PM. MDT October 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To view the entire document, click here. © 2017 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Nampa man undergoes surgery to remove facial tumor Oct 17, 2017, 5:14 p.m. Idaho Falls man arrested for domestic violence… Oct 17, 2017, 1:19 p.m. ITD sets aside $100 million for Interstate 84 expansion Oct 17, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs