2017 Girls state basketball tournament

General admission: $6 for general public, $5 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)

Tournament pass: $25/$20* (six games)

Championship games: $8 for general public, $6 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)

BUY TICKETS HERE

*credit card fees apply at the Ford Idaho Center

No outside food or beverage is allowed at any location.

No noisemakers, face paint or inappropriate signs.

Doors will open Thursday and Friday at 12:15 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. & 3 p.m. games and will reopen at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. games.

5A

at the Ford Idaho Center

16200 Idaho Center Blvd.

Nampa, Idaho 83687

(208) 461-6185

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Post Falls vs. Mountain View - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Eagle vs. Highland - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Madison vs. Kuna - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Centennial vs. Lake City - 8 p.m. (WATCH)

4A

at Mountain View High School

2000 S. Millennium Way

Meridian, Idaho 83642

(208) 855-4050

PARKING: Front staff lot. Overflow parking will be on the east and south side of campus

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Sandpoint vs. Preston - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Middleton vs. Minico - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Century vs. Bishop Kelly - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Twin Falls vs. Skyview - 8 p.m. (WATCH)

3A

at Middleton High School

1538 Emmett Road

Middleton, Idaho 83644

(208) 585-6657

PARKING: Spectators need to park in the student parking lot in front of the gym (the front sections will be blocked off for spectator parking).

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Sugar-Salem vs. Priest River - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Kimberly vs. Weiser - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Timberlake vs. Teton - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Parma vs. Marsh Valley - 8 p.m. (WATCH)

2A

at Bishop Kelly High School

7009 Franklin Road

Boise, Idaho 83709

(208) 375-6010

PARKING: Please park at the back of the school on the east side of the main gym by the tennis courts and baseball fields.

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

St. Maries vs. Cole Valley - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Ririe vs. Marsing - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Soda Springs vs. Declo - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Melba vs. Malad - 8 p.m. (WATCH)

1AD1

at Columbia High School

103 S. Happy Valley Road

Nampa, Idaho 83687

(208) 498-0571

PARKING: Spectators can park off Happy Valley Road and off Amity Road (behind the school)

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Oakley vs. Idaho City - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Lapwai vs. Troy - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Horseshoe Bend vs. Valley - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Prairie vs. Liberty Charter - 8 p.m. (WATCH)

1AD2

at Nampa High School

203 Lake Lowell Ave.

Nampa, Idaho

(208) 498-0551

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Butte County vs. Lakeside - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Nezperce vs. Carey - 3 p.m. (WATCH)

Salmon River vs. Castleford - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)

Genesis Prep vs. Rockland - 8 p.m. (WATCH)