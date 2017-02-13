2017 Girls state basketball tournament

General admission: $6 for general public, $5 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)
Tournament pass: $25/$20* (six games)
Championship games: $8 for general public, $6 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)
*credit card fees apply at the Ford Idaho Center
No outside food or beverage is allowed at any location.
No noisemakers, face paint or inappropriate signs.
Doors will open Thursday and Friday at 12:15 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. & 3 p.m. games and will reopen at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. games.
5A
at the Ford Idaho Center
16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Nampa, Idaho 83687
(208) 461-6185
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Post Falls vs. Mountain View - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Eagle vs. Highland - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Madison vs. Kuna - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Centennial vs. Lake City - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
4A
at Mountain View High School
2000 S. Millennium Way
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208) 855-4050
PARKING: Front staff lot. Overflow parking will be on the east and south side of campus
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Sandpoint vs. Preston - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Middleton vs. Minico - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Century vs. Bishop Kelly - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Twin Falls vs. Skyview - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
3A
at Middleton High School
1538 Emmett Road
Middleton, Idaho 83644
(208) 585-6657
PARKING: Spectators need to park in the student parking lot in front of the gym (the front sections will be blocked off for spectator parking).
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Sugar-Salem vs. Priest River - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Kimberly vs. Weiser - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Timberlake vs. Teton - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Parma vs. Marsh Valley - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
2A
at Bishop Kelly High School
7009 Franklin Road
Boise, Idaho 83709
(208) 375-6010
PARKING: Please park at the back of the school on the east side of the main gym by the tennis courts and baseball fields.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
St. Maries vs. Cole Valley - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Ririe vs. Marsing - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Soda Springs vs. Declo - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Melba vs. Malad - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
1AD1
at Columbia High School
103 S. Happy Valley Road
Nampa, Idaho 83687
(208) 498-0571
PARKING: Spectators can park off Happy Valley Road and off Amity Road (behind the school)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Oakley vs. Idaho City - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Lapwai vs. Troy - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Horseshoe Bend vs. Valley - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Prairie vs. Liberty Charter - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
1AD2
at Nampa High School
203 Lake Lowell Ave.
Nampa, Idaho
(208) 498-0551
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Butte County vs. Lakeside - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Nezperce vs. Carey - 3 p.m. (WATCH)
Salmon River vs. Castleford - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH)
Genesis Prep vs. Rockland - 8 p.m. (WATCH)
