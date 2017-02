2017 Boys state basketball

General admission: $6 for general public, $5 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)

Tournament pass: $25/$20* (six games)

Championship games: $8 for general public, $6 for students with an ASB card or seniors 55 and older* (kids five and under are free)

*credit card fees apply at the Ford Idaho Center

No outside food or beverage is allowed at any location.

No noisemakers, face paint or inappropriate signs.

Doors will open Thursday and Friday at 12:15 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. & 3 p.m. games and will reopen at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. games.

(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

5A

at the Ford Idaho Center

16200 Idaho Center Blvd

Nampa, Idaho 83687

(208) 461-6185

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) Lewiston vs. Mountain View - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Rocky Mountain vs. Bonneville - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Madison vs. Centennial - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Boise vs. Post Falls - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (



(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

4A at Borah High School 6001 W. Cassia St. Boise, Idaho 83709 (208) 854-4370

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) Moscow vs. Preston - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Bishop Kelly vs. Jerome - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Idaho Falls vs. Middleton - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Burley vs. Vallivue - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (



(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

3A at Meridian High School 1900 W. Pine Ave. Meridian, Idaho 83642 (208) 350-4160

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) Sugar-Salem vs. Timberlake - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Gooding vs. Parma - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Kellogg vs. Shelley - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Weiser vs. Snake River - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (

.





(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

2A

at Capital High School

8055 W. Goddard Rd.

Boise, Idaho 83704

(208) 854-4490

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) St. Maries vs. Melba- 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Ririe vs. Nampa Christian - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Bear Lake vs. Declo - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) New Plymouth vs. Firth - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (



(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

1AD1

at Vallivue High School

1407 E. Homedale Rd.

Caldwell, Idaho 83607

(208) 454-9253

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) Valley vs. Riverstone - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Prairie vs. Wilder - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Ambrose vs. Grace - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Lapwai vs. Horseshoe Bend - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (



(Photo: Allsop, Danielle)

1AD2

at Caldwell High School

3401 S. Indiana Ave.

Caldwell, Idaho 83605

(208) 455-3304

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LISTEN) Rockland vs. Deary - 1:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Kendrick vs. Dietrich - 3 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Council vs. Carey - 6:15 p.m. (WATCH) (

LISTEN) Genesis Prep vs. Butte County - 8 p.m. (WATCH) (

