2017 ALL-USA Idaho football teams announced

BOISE -- Several Idaho high school football standouts claimed national honors from USA Today on Wednesday.
Highland senior defensive back Tommy Togiai, who has signed to play football at the Ohio State University next fall, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Togiai, the 2017 Idaho State Football Player of the Year, recorded over 90 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.
The Rams finished the season 12-1 and defeated Coeur d'Alene in the 5A state championship.
Declo junior running back Keegan Duncan was named the Idaho Offensive Player of the Year after leading the undefeated Hornets to their first 2A state championship since 2013.
Duncan finished the season with 3,795 all-purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns.
Fruitland head coach Ryan Tew claims Idaho Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to its second consecutive 3A state championship. The Grizzlies ended the season 12-0 and have won 19 consecutive games.
FIRST TEAM
Colton Yankoff (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior QB
Keegan Duncan (Declo) - Junior RB
Braden Youngstrom (Rigby) - Senior RB
DeMonte Horton (Skyview) - Senior WR
Jerome Miller (Kuna) - Senior WR
Cole Ramseyer (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior TE
Keeghan Freeborn (Rocky Mountain) - Senior OL
Noah Gunn (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior OL
Drew McGuinn (Capital) - Senior OL
Daniel Helsley (Skyline) - Senior OL
Alex Osborn (Fruitland) - Senior OL
Tommy Togiai (Highland) - Senior DL
Keagan McCoy (Capital) - Senior DL
Jake McGinnis (Gooding) - Junior DL
Cade Ray (Mountain View) - Senior DL
Carter Josephson (Skyline) - Senior LB
Ruger Jennings (Gooding) - Senior LB
Kolmon Farnsworth (Highland) - Senior LB
Rex Irby (Bishop Kelly) - Senior DB
John T'ia (Rocky Mountain) - Senior DB
Nick Fox (Vallivue) - Senior DB
Sam Horsley (Highland) - Senior DB
