2017 ALL-USA Idaho football teams announced

BOISE -- Several Idaho high school football standouts claimed national honors from USA Today on Wednesday.

Highland senior defensive back Tommy Togiai, who has signed to play football at the Ohio State University next fall, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Togiai, the 2017 Idaho State Football Player of the Year, recorded over 90 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Rams finished the season 12-1 and defeated Coeur d'Alene in the 5A state championship.

Declo junior running back Keegan Duncan was named the Idaho Offensive Player of the Year after leading the undefeated Hornets to their first 2A state championship since 2013.

Duncan finished the season with 3,795 all-purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns.

Fruitland head coach Ryan Tew claims Idaho Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to its second consecutive 3A state championship. The Grizzlies ended the season 12-0 and have won 19 consecutive games.

FIRST TEAM

Colton Yankoff (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior QB

Keegan Duncan (Declo) - Junior RB

Braden Youngstrom (Rigby) - Senior RB

DeMonte Horton (Skyview) - Senior WR

Jerome Miller (Kuna) - Senior WR

Cole Ramseyer (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior TE

Keeghan Freeborn (Rocky Mountain) - Senior OL

Noah Gunn (Coeur d'Alene) - Senior OL

Drew McGuinn (Capital) - Senior OL

Daniel Helsley (Skyline) - Senior OL

Alex Osborn (Fruitland) - Senior OL

Tommy Togiai (Highland) - Senior DL

Keagan McCoy (Capital) - Senior DL

Jake McGinnis (Gooding) - Junior DL

Cade Ray (Mountain View) - Senior DL

Carter Josephson (Skyline) - Senior LB

Ruger Jennings (Gooding) - Senior LB

Kolmon Farnsworth (Highland) - Senior LB

Rex Irby (Bishop Kelly) - Senior DB

John T'ia (Rocky Mountain) - Senior DB

Nick Fox (Vallivue) - Senior DB

Sam Horsley (Highland) - Senior DB

