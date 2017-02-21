2017 All-conference girls basketball

Tori Williams (Centennial) & Abby Mangum (Eagle) (Photo: Dani Allsop/KTVB)

5A Southern Idaho Conference

Player of the Year: Tori Williams (Centennial)

Coach of the Year: Kim Brydges (Boise)

FIRST TEAM

Mandy Simpson (Boise), Cassidy Tiegs (Eagle), Abby Kreiser (Mountain View), Kiana Corpus (Borah), Kate Murray (Eagle)

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Brocke (Centennial), Taeli Carrillo (Mountain View), Alyssa Bolt (Borah), Janie King (Eagle), Jaynee Taufoou (Meridian), Beverly Slater (Capital)

HONORABLE MENTION

Elena McHargue (Timberline), Adrianna Vickery (Mountain View), Peyton McFarland (Boise), Meghan Boyd (Eagle), Abby Mangum (Eagle), Ayana Ameachi (Centennial), Maddie Geritz (Borah), Ami Ti'a (Centennial), Madi Thruston (Kuna), Kayla Anderson (Mountain View), Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil (Timberline), Sabrina Castaneda (Nampa), Emma Ellinghouse (Timberline), Meghan Holloman (Kuna), Yesenya Bendinell (Capital), Ashlyn VanCampen (Kuna), Brittany Ralston (Capital), Audrey Dingel (Boise), Elly Johnson (Capital), Alesia Jones (Borah), Allison Chanhthala (Mountain View)

