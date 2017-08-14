DeLaet notches best career finish in a major

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 13: Graham DeLaet of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Former Boise State golfer Graham DeLaet finished tied for 7th at the PGA Championship over the weekend, his best career finish in a major championship.

DeLaet made his move up the leaderboard late in round three on Saturday. A bogey on hole 11 pushed him to 4-over on the tournament, but he responded by playing holes 13-thru-17 at 6-under par. DeLaet birdied 13 and 17 and eagled both 14 and 15, dropping him to 2-under par heading into the final round on Sunday.

Once again, DeLaet started slow but finished strong. After bogeying two of his first four holes, he finished with four biridies and just one bogey on the final 14 holes. He ended up at 4-under for the tournament and earned $317,500, his largest payday on the PGA Tour in almost three years.

DeLaet had a rough history in the four major championships. In seven career appearances prior to this weekend he missed the cut four times and placed inside the top 68 just one; at 15th place finish at the 2014 PGA Championship.

By finishing tied for 7th, DeLaet now has six top 10 finishes this year, one short of his career-high for a single season. He also jumped from 77th to 64th in the FedEx Cup Standings, putting him position for his best finish on the PGA Tour since 2014.

