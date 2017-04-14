DeLaet currently tied for 1st at RBC Heritage

Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Graham DeLaet studies the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Hilton Head, SC -- Former Boise State golfer Graham DeLaet is chasing his first career PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage Tournament this week.

After an opening round 65 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, DeLaet posted a 67 on Friday. He is currently 10-under overall with a two-shot lead on the rest of the field.

NOTE: DeLaet had an early tee time today. Other golfers are still on the course. We will update this story later in the day.

DeLaet has been nearly flawless so far this week. Through 36 holes he has 11 birdies and just one bogey.

DeLaet turned pro in 2006. He has three career second-place finishes on the PGA Tour but has never won an individual event.

The 35-year-old out of Weyburn, Canada, has three top 10 finishes this season and 29 for his career. He has already racked up $10.042 million in career winnings on the PGA Tour.

DeLaet entered the week in 72nd place in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 125 golfers at the end of the season automatically qualify to compete on the PGA Tour the following season.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the RBC Heritage will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

