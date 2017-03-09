Colorado State falls in semifinal to Boise State 65-61

Javon Harris - CSU Athletics (Photo: Javon Harris - CSU Athletics)

LAS VEGAS - The Colorado State Rams women's basketball team fell to the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament 65-61.

Entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed, defending champions and preseason favorite for the Mountain West title, the Rams were upset for the third time in four years.

Both teams exchanged leads early in the game before the Rams took their biggest lead of the night late in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Myanne Hamm, giving CSU an eight point lead.

The Rams entered the half on top 27-23, but that didn't last long.

The Broncos opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run before the Rams were able to battle back and hold on to a three point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, Sofie Tryggedsson made a layup to give CSU a 57-52 lead, forcing the Broncos to call a timeout.

Just as it looked like the Rams were going to build on their momentum and advance to the conference tournament championship game, Boise State went on a 13-4 run and ended the chances of CSU advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Elin Gustavsson, who received All-Mountain West honors earlier this week, ended the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Ellen Nystrom, the MW Player of the Year, added a double-double as well with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but was held to shooting just 4-of-13 from the field.

Riley Lupfer led the Broncos in scoring with 17 points.

Boise State will face the winner of Fresno State/UNLV for the Mountain West championship on Friday, March 10 at 11am MT.

