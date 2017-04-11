BSU women's soccer team prepares for trip to Spain

The Boise State women's soccer team toured the Basque Museum and Cultural Center Tuesday. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise State women's soccer team is headed to Spain and the Basque Country next month for a cultural immersion trip.

Before they go though they took time today to get a head start on learning about the Basque Country.

The student-athletes and coaches toured the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, then went through the boarding house.

They learned about the history and culture of the Basque people and how Boise ended up having a strong connection with its culture.

Head coach Jim Thomas says the team can't wait for the trip and the chance to learn more about the Basque culture.

"That's the thing that we are most excited about is to see what the players really draw out of it and how we as a coaching staff can mold that towards preparing them for life, doing better in the classroom and doing better on the pitch," said Thomas.

Boise State's trip to Barcelona and San Sebastian is set for May 9-18.

© 2017 KTVB-TV