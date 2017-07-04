KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Boise State's Ostrander wins Mount Marathon race

KTVB , KTVB 5:05 PM. MDT July 04, 2017

SEWARD, Alaska - Fresh off her national title in the steeplechase, Boise State distance runner Allie Ostrander on Tuesday won a grueling race in her home state of Alaska.

Mount Marathon is essentially a race to the top of a mountain and back.

Ostrander took the title with a time of 48:19, the second fastest time in race history.

The Boise State sophomore-to-be is no stranger to the mountain race. As a native of Soldotna, Alaska, Ostrander won the junior championship at Mount Marathon six times.

Ostrander became a national champion on June 10 when she won the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the NCAA track & field championships. It was only the fourth time in her career that she had run competitively in the event.

 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories