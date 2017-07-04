Boise State's Ostrander wins Mount Marathon race

Boise State track star Allie Ostrander wins the Mount Marathon race in Seward, Alaska on July 4, 2017. (Photo: Patrick Enslow / KTUU)

SEWARD, Alaska - Fresh off her national title in the steeplechase, Boise State distance runner Allie Ostrander on Tuesday won a grueling race in her home state of Alaska.

Mount Marathon is essentially a race to the top of a mountain and back.

Ostrander took the title with a time of 48:19, the second fastest time in race history.

The Boise State sophomore-to-be is no stranger to the mountain race. As a native of Soldotna, Alaska, Ostrander won the junior championship at Mount Marathon six times.

Ostrander became a national champion on June 10 when she won the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the NCAA track & field championships. It was only the fourth time in her career that she had run competitively in the event.

