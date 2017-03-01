WATCH: Boy frees stuck basketball during Boise State game

BOISE -- A little boy drew cheers at the Taco Bell Arena Tuesday night when he successfully dislodged a stuck basketball during the Boise State game.

The Broncos were facing off against the Fresno State Bulldogs when the the ball became wedged up on top of the backboard.

Several Fresno State players tried to knock it free, with no luck. Finally, a young Boise State fan was hoisted up into reach of the ball, and successfully got it down, much to the delight of spectators.

Click the video above to watch the the entire moment!

