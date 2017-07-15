Martarano recalled to Cubs' Class A affiliate in South Bend ... again

Fruitland High alum and former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano (Photo courtesy: South Bend Cubs)

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fruitland High alumnus Joe Martarano was promoted to the Chicago Cubs' Class A affiliate in South Bend, on Friday.

This is the second time in two weeks that Martarano has been called up from Eugene. Back on July 1, the former Boise State linebacker left the Emeralds to join the South Bend Cubs the first time. Martarano saw action in seven games with the Cubs but was just 4-for-24 at the plate and was held hitless in five of seven contests.

Martarano was then sent back to Eugene on July 8. Overall, he hit a team-best .340 with the Emeralds, but he was just 2-for-9 (.222) in three games after rejoining the team.

Martarano was a 22nd-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2014. He played in just 22 games his first two summers and missed of all 2016 to focus on his collegiate football career.

UPDATE: Martarano went 0-for-2 with a walk for South Bend on Saturday.

If you are wondering why Chicago sent Martarano back to Eugene and then re-called after just three games, a recent trade between the Cubs and White Sox could be the answer.

The Trade

COMING: Jose Quintana (LHP)

GOING: Eloy Jimenez (OF), Dylan Cease (RHP), Matt Rose (1B), Bryant Flete (INF)

The Cubs added a big-time arm to their rotation, but they gave the White Sox four prospects in order to do so. In a way, Martarano benefited from the move.

Here is how:

Jimenez, Rose and Flete were all playing at the Cubs' Class A-Advanced affiliate in Myrtle Beach. In order to fill their spots, the Cubs promoted 3B Adonis Paula, 2B Vimael Machin and LF Roberto Caro from their Class A affiliate in South Bend.

The trickle-down effect:

Looking to fill the spots of Paula, Machin and Caro in South Bend, the Cubs promoted Martarano from Eugene. It is worth noting that Martarano plays first, third and left field, all positions of need for South Bend with the recent shuffling throughout the organization.

