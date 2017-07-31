Ajayi being evaluated for concussion after leaving Monday's practice

Jul 28, 2017; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) speaks with the media after training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

MIAMI -- The week did not get off to a good start for former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi.

The Dolphins' leader in rushing yards from a year ago is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving practice early on Monday, according to NFL.com.

It was the first full-contact practice of the season for the Dolphins. Backup running back Kenyan Drake told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald that Ajayi was "taking shots right and left" during practice.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post noted one play in-particular where safety T.J. McDonald got the best of Ajayi.

T.J. McDonald just BLEW UP Jay Ajayi. That man is a predator. #MiamiDolphins — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 31, 2017

Ajayi burst on to the scene in his second NFL season in 2016. He rushed for 1,272 yards, the fourth most in the NFL. He also led the NFL in missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Want to know how many missed tackles players like Jay Ajayi 🚂 forced? You need PFF Elite.https://t.co/cI1rQItlvV pic.twitter.com/cSNcm0pWTF — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 15, 2017

Ajayi is expected to be the Dolphins starter at running back this season.



