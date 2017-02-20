KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

2017 All-conference girls basketball

KTVB 12:33 PM. MST February 20, 2017

5A Southern Idaho Conference

Player of the Year: Tori Williams (Centennial)

Coach of the Year: Kim Brydges (Boise)

If you have photos you would like to add to our gallery, please email them to ktvbhss@ktvb.com

FIRST TEAM

Mandy Simpson (Boise), Cassidy Tiegs (Eagle), Abby Kreiser (Mountain View), Kiana Corpus (Borah), Kate Murray (Eagle)

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Brocke (Centennial), Taeli Carrillo (Mountain View), Alyssa Bolt (Borah), Janie King (Eagle), Jaynee Taufoou (Meridian), Beverly Slater (Capital)

HONORABLE MENTION

Elena McHargue (Timberline), Adrianna Vickery (Mountain View), Peyton McFarland (Boise), Meghan Boyd (Eagle), Abby Mangum (Eagle), Ayana Ameachi (Centennial), Maddie Geritz (Borah), Ami Ti'a (Centennial), Madi Thruston (Kuna), Kayla Anderson (Mountain View), Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil (Timberline), Sabrina Castaneda (Nampa), Emma Ellinghouse (Timberline), Meghan Holloman (Kuna), Yesenya Bendinell (Capital), Ashlyn VanCampen (Kuna), Brittany Ralston (Capital), Audrey Dingel (Boise), Elly Johnson (Capital), Alesia Jones (Borah), Allison Chanhthala (Mountain View)

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories