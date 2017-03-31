At the front of the receivers room

Nov 4, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) dives into the end zone as San Jose State Spartans safety Chad Miller (15) tries to defend during second half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Losness, Brian Losness)

Friday, March 31, 2017.

It’s annually a rich subject at Boise State—the depth chart at wide receiver. There are always lots of guys to talk about and lots of stats to compare. The position is in the forefront again as the Broncos’ second scrimmage of the spring unfolds tomorrow. Usually the “second wave” is the focus, as in, who are going to be the change-of-pace contributors behind the big two or three? Well, forget that right now. The concern is at the top. Cedrick Wilson is the last man standing from last year, and he’s basically standing on one leg, sitting out this spring while rehabbing after postseason ankle surgery.

Between the now-completed careers of Thomas Sperbeck and Chaz Anderson, the Broncos say goodbye to 317 catches, 5,021 yards and 25 touchdowns. The obvious feature receiver in 2017 is Wilson, he of the 1,129 yards and 11 TDs on 56 receptions (20.2 yards per grab). But beyond Wilson, Sean Modster, A.J. Richardson and Akilian Butler have combined for just 28 career catches and one touchdown. So who’s going to be Wilson’s co-star? “I’ve been really impressed with Sean Modster,” said coach Bryan Harsin on Tuesday. “He’s been consistent. He’s made plays.” There’s a long way to go before the wideout rotation will become clear. “Spring, summer and fall (camp)—it’s going to take all that time,” Harsin said.

The much-discussed Thomas Sperbeck got his shot in front of NFL scouts at Boise State’s Pro Day yesterday. And the fan-favorite wide receiver had to like his number in the 40-yard dash, a 4.47. When you add in Sperbeck’s hands his athletic ability and his route skills, 4.47 will be more than acceptable in the eyes of NFL evaluators. It was probably more important for defensive backs Jonathan Moxey and Chanceller James to be in that neighborhood or better—they ran 4.53 and 4.54, respectively. James launched 21 reps in the bench press, though, and Moxey 19. Boise State officials said 26 NFL teams and two CFL clubs were represented at Pro Day this year.

One week before the start of spring football, Idaho State has replaced “retiring” coach Mike Kramer with his former offensive coordinator, Rob Phenicie. Weird timing. Kramer has always been an open, engaging guy, but scoreboard matters. When ISU went 8-4 in 2014, logging its first winning season in 11 years, he was named Big Sky Coach of the Year, and it looked like his program had turned the corner. But Idaho State was 4-18 the past two years, taking Kramer’s record to in Pocatello to 18-50. According to the Idaho State Journal, “ISU Director of Athletics Jeff Tingey said Kramer decided to retire on his own but if Kramer had not retired, he would not have been the Bengals' coach for the upcoming season.”

Now that the playoff quest has been realized, we can sit back and appreciate one of this season’s key Idaho Steelheads as the club goes into the final two home games of the regular season against Colorado. Rob Linsmayer has been a steadying force and appears to be peaking at the right time for the Steelheads. The 27-year-old forward is riding his longest points streak of the season, an eight-game run extended by his assist on Wednesday night’s game-winning goal versus the Eagles. Furthermore, Linsmayer has recorded seven goals and 18 points in his last 14 games. The Kelly Cup Playoffs are about a week and a half away.

It’s not fun when you have to scroll and scroll and scroll down the leaderboard to find the local ties on the PGA Tour. That’s what I did yesterday while looking at scores from the Shell Houston Open. Then (fortunately) I discovered I had gotten ahead of myself and rolled right past Troy Merritt. I went back up top, and there Merritt was in a tie for sixth after carding a five-under 67 in the first round. The cherry on top was a birdie on No. 18. Merritt is three shots back of leader Rickie Fowler.

How would Boise State feel if Oregon shocked the world and won it all Monday night? The Broncos beat the Ducks 79-74 last season in Taco Bell Arena and led until 3½ minutes remained in the game in Eugene in November before falling 68-63. I guess you could call that a “good loss.” And what if the Ducks faced Gonzaga in the final? Old-timers out there can’t help but think of Gonzaga’s roots. The Bulldogs were charter members of the Big Sky in 1963 and spent some quality time in old Bronco Gym after Boise State joined the conference in 1970. The Zags were in the Big Sky until 1979, when they essentially traded places with Nevada. The Wolf Pack moved in from the West Coast Conference (and football independence), and that’s when Gonzaga switched to the WCC.

The monkey on Gonzaga’s back—until last Saturday—was never having made a Final Four. On a much smaller scale, the Boise State women’s gymnastics team can relate. The Broncos have come close, but they’ve never made the NCAA Championships, and that has weighed on them. Boise State is the No. 2 seed in tomorrow’s Lincoln Region. If you take seeding literally, the Broncos are expected to make nationals. The top seed in Lincoln is LSU. Following BSU in the pecking order are host Nebraska, Arizona, Iowa State and Minnesota.

Also in campus news, Boise State distance star Allie Ostrander will be competing this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Olympic Trials last June. Ostrander, who redshirted both the cross country season and indoor track season due to injury, is tentatively slated to run the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Stanford Invitational. And the Boise State men’s tennis team fell 5-2 to UC Santa Barbara yesterday in a match mercifully played in the Boas Bubbles. The Broncos do have an outside chance of playing outdoors at the Appleton Center tomorrow, though, when they host Pepperdine. The Boise State women have Mountain West home matches against Colorado State today and Wyoming Sunday.

March 31, 1997, 20 years ago today: Without scoring a basket in overtime, Arizona wins its first national championship with an 84-79 win over Kentucky. The Wildcats set an NCAA title game record by making 34 free throws, 14 of them from MVP Miles Simon. The Cats also became the first team to knock off three no. 1 seeds on their way to a title, beating Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky—the three winningest programs in college basketball history.

