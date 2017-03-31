Zoo Boise meets fundraising goal to build new exhibit

An exhibit at Zoo Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Friends of Zoo Boise announced it has met its fundraising goal for the zoo with a new view capital campaign.

These are renderings of the new exhibit the campaign will help pay for.

At the beginning of March the group said it needed to raise at least $130,000 or risk losing a $1.5 million grant.

Zoo leaders say thanks to generosity from the community, the zoo will be able to build a new 2.5 acre exhibit and replace the primate house and aviaries.

"We're gonna have African wild dogs and crocodile and baboons and warthogs and otters and fervent monkeys, and lots of cool animals that are found in Mozambique,” said Zoo Boise assistant director Liz Littman.

Construction is set to start early next year with a planned completion in July of 2019.

