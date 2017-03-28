Younger drivers less impacted by gas prices

Younger drivers are willing to pay more for gas rather than change their driving habits, according to AAA.

The survey showed drivers 35 and older remember more affordable gas prices dating back decades.

While drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 see prices have actually dropped in the last few years.

To offset rising gas prices, more than 70 percent of consumers say they would adjust their everyday lifestyle and driving decisions.

And a quarter of consumers believe current nationwide pump prices are already too high.

But AAA projects an increase from 70 to 80 percent this year in the number of families who will drive to visit loved ones and drive to their vacation spot.

"Families and younger demographics are optimistic about the way prices are relative to where they have been and they're willing to take the plunge right now to make those memories and see loved ones," said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

AAA projects Gem State gas prices will remain in the $2.50 to $2.70 range for much of the spring and summer depending on market conditions.

