Young N. Idaho inventors adapt car for child with cerebral palsy

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A group of Coeur d’Alene young inventors are being honored for a project they created to help a friend with special needs.

They modified a small battery powered car so that a boy with cerebral palsy could ride in it. The children are between the ages of eight and 12. After weeks of work, Barrett Limtiaco received a set of custom power wheels.

The ride is thanks to some young inventors like Jonathan Stowe. Barrett has cerebral palsy and trying to drive the car is not easy.

“We were trying to design it to where he can control it with other parts of his body that he has more control over," said Stowe.

A dozen home schooled students, who take a class at Gizmo CDA, stepped up. They contacted Barrett's family with an idea: a custom, Star Wars themed ride.

The Gizmo CDA team changed the car so that it could be remote controlled. They made other changes, like adding magnets to the steering wheel to help Barrett hang on. The team also added a modification so that Barrett can one day control the car's power by moving his head back and forth.

"One day, I won't be here. So it's nice to see kids making projects that are going to help my son and help other kids eventually,” said Barrett’s mom Jane.

The team submitted the entry in what's called the Inventor's challenge, a global contest for students put on by AT&T and the Imagination foundation. Out of 10,000 entries, they received an honorable mention.

Barrett's family is all about the invention. With inventors like these in the making, they know Barrett will stay in good hands.

