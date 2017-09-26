Wyoming hunter survives grizzly bear attack

KEENESBURG, CO - OCTOBER 20: A grizzly bear waits to be fed at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on October 20, 2011 in Keenesburg, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2011 Getty Images)

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A 41-year-old Wyoming man has survived an encounter with a grizzly bear in which he was twice mauled but still managed to ride on horseback to rescuers.

James Moore, of Rock Springs, was hunting about 10 a.m. Monday with two others in the Teton Wilderness in northwest Wyoming when a sow with two cubs attacked him.

Teton County Sheriff's Office Lt. Matt Carr tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that Moore heard the brush rustling right next to him and the next thing he knew the bear was attacking him.

Moore suffered severe lacerations on his head and bite marks on his back and rear hip area.

He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.

The other hunters were not hurt.

