Woman drives 20 miles with coyote 'embedded' in car

(Photo: Courtesy Georgie Knox via Facebook)

A coyote in Alberta, Canada went for a wild ride last week after being hit by a woman’s car and being “embedded” in the car’s grill.

The woman, named Georgie Knox, said she was leaving early one morning for work when the coyoted darted out in front of her car.

“I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed,” Knox wrote in a Facebook post.

Thinking the poor animal had died, Knox continued on her 20-mile trip to work.

It wasn’t until Knox reached Calgary that a construction worker told her the coyote was in fact stuck in her car’s grill.

“When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me,” Knox wrote.

Knox alerted her local fish and wildlife enforcement service to have the coyote freed, and miraculously the animal only suffered minimal injuries, she said.

Biologists gave the coyote a clean bill of health and returned it back into the wild.

“Clearly mother nature has other plans for this special little guy,” Knox said.

