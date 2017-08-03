West Nile virus infects Kootenai Co. resident

mosquito (Photo: Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho— The first person to get West Nile virus from a local mosquito was reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Thursday.

Reports said a Kootenai County resident had the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in Idaho for 2017.

Health officials said there were a total of 11 Idaho counties that reported West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes since the end of May.

This is the first person to be reported to be infected this season and the first indication of West Nile virus activity in Kootenai County this season, bringing the total positive number of counties this year to 12.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warned Idaho residents of the increased rise in the virus.

“West Nile activity has ramped up significantly during the last few weeks, so people are strongly encouraged to fight the bite of mosquitoes to protect themselves and their families,” says Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is a good warning for all of us to take protective measures, including wearing insect repellent and reducing mosquito habitat, such as standing water, around our gardens and homes.”

Officials reminded people the virus is not spread from person to person contact.

Symptoms of the infection are fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash.

