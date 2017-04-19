WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Flooding threat news conference

Flows on the Boise River remain high and fast. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE -- Governor Butch Otter and local, state and federal officials will give an update on flooding threats along the Boise River and throughout Idaho Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Otter has called the situation on the Boise River very serious because there's so much more water in the mountain snowpack than there is room in the three reservoirs to hold the run-off.

"So we've got to let a lot more water out, and we've got more water coming into that reservoir system than we got leaving on the Boise River," said Otter.

The news conference this afternoon will include representatives from 11 different agencies.



