Verify: Why exactly is the Boise River above flood stage?

Lucky Peak Dam (Photo: Paul Boehlke\KTVB)

BOISE -- Rushing more than 8,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), the swift Boise River is well above flood stage.

Many of you have asked us to find out why so much water is being released from nearby reservoirs, causing flooding along the river, when those bodies of water aren't full? KTVB's Morgan Boydston looked into it and verifies some of those questions for you.

Once they were able to get a gage on just how much run-off we would have this year, the Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps of Engineers started releasing water from the reservoirs that feed into the Boise River.

That was in February, and now, we are seeing the effects of more and more water released every day from Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock and Lucky Peak reservoirs.

Officials are still planning for much more water to build up in the reservoirs, so they say releasing water is a balancing act. As snow continues to melt and we get pummeled with more rain, the three reservoirs continue to quickly fill with water.

As of Friday, Anderson Ranch- the highest reservoir of the Boise River system- sat at 73 percent of capacity. Below it, Arrowrock was at 51 percent and Lucky Peak at 47 percent.

Bureau of Reclamation Water Operations Manager Brian Sauer tells KTVB combined, those reservoirs have almost one million acre-feet of storage. But in January, they forecasted the total run-off for the season to be nearly two million acre-feet of water.

"There's a lot more than capacity of the reservoir system headed our way once the snow melts," Sauer added.

Experts say this area is at 150 percent of the normal snow pack this year.

"We're trying to make room in the reservoir system to catch that when it all melts out in the next couple months," Sauer said.

The current river flow levels are breaking records; it is the first time the Boise River has ever been this high this time of year. Below, data from the National Weather Service lists historic crests of the river:

(1) 9,840 cfs on 06/13/1983

(2) 8,350 cfs on 05/31/1998

(3) 8,310 cfs on 05/05/2012

(4) 8,030 cfs on 06/07/1986

(5) 7,630 cfs on 06/29/1982

(6) 7,564 cfs on 06/06/1983

(7) 7,440 cfs on 04/30/2006

(8) 7,300 cfs on 03/27/1997

The maximum flows for March 24 (within the last 35 years of record) were 7,140 cfs in 1997.

Sauer tells KTVB it is safer and more logical that they push the river to the level it's at now than for it to be even higher than this a month from now when the reservoirs fill up more.

"If we didn't do that now we would have even higher flows later in the season when we get into the spring months," he added.

To balance the needs of the valley through the spring and summer, the Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps of Engineers say they have to ensure the releases and flows through town are within safe, reasonable limits and don't cause damage. In addition, those reservoir systems still need to be full for irrigation needs at the end of the season.

Officials say there will be some relief once irrigation canals start taking and delivering water. The New York Canal is the only one currently operating as it takes pressure off the river flows and carries water from the reservoirs to Lake Lowell. Sauer adds there is no demand for any sort of irrigation water at this time, thus the rest of the canals will likely open up around April 1.

While the flooding along the Greenbelt and in low-lying fields and pastures is a nuisance and inconvenient at times, officials say your safety takes precedence while they try to balance flood control and irrigation needs.

Many people are shocked when they see standing water on paths and under tunnels, but the Greenbelt is meant to be flooded if necessary when practicing flood control so as not to flood real estate around the river. Sauer says the Greenbelt was created for flood mitigation purposes as a corridor for the Army Corps of Engineers to increase the capacity of the water channel temporarily to get through critical high flow periods.

The Bureau of Reclamation says they are trying not to go over the current flows of about 8,000 cfs, but it all depends on future snow melt and precipitation.

One viewer asked KTVB when the Army Corps of Engineers will begin releasing water at Lucky Peak through what many call the "rooster tail". Officials tell us because the water is so high, they will likely have to use that outlet this summer. The rooster tail is strutted when the power plant has more water than it needs to produce power.

