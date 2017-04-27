Vehicle flips on Broadway Avenue

BOISE -- One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash near Albertsons Stadium Thursday morning.
The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m. at Broadway Avenue and Belmont Street.
One vehicle ended up rolling onto its side in the southbound lanes.
Dispatchers say paramedics took one person to the hospital by ambulance; it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt.
Both southbound lanes of Broadway Avenue are currently blocked. Check back for updates.
