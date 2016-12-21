Peggy McGee embraces her grandson Wednesday (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - University of Idaho football fans at the Touchmark retirement community in Meridian had a full-on pep rally Wednesday after one Vandals fan thought they needed to show the team some love.

Ninety-eight-year-old Vandals superfan Peggy McGee says she loves football, but has one small complaint.



"There's a lot of Boise State fans that live here, and I love Boise State, but we haven't really shown our love for Idaho,” said McGee.



On Wednesday, McGee got her wish. The pep rally had it all: A parade around the building from the Mountain View High School drum line, an appearance from Joe Vandal, and a special surprise just for McGee.

McGee’s grandson and Vandal’s tight end Trent Cowan showed up as a surprise guest to the pep rally.



Back in June, Trent sent his grandma a birthday card with the promise of a University of Idaho bowl game at the end of the season. When Trent found out his team would be playing their bowl game in Boise he and his family started thinking about a special surprise for grandma.

"I thought it was a great Idea, so I got some guys together to surprise her,” said Cowan.



After the big surprise came autographs, pictures, and hug from her favorite football player.



So now there is only one thing left to do.



"Win, they are going to win, of course," McGee said. "No question about that."

