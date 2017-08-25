Van sought in child enticement case found in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Police (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

TWIN FALLS -- Police say they found a white van connected to a pair of suspected child enticement cases, but no arrests have been made.

The van was found near Sunrise Boulevard and Shoup Avenue East in Twin Falls.

Investigators had been looking for that vehicle after receiving two reports that men in the van offered children rides two school.

Police say officers have identified the occupants of the van, and that the men had "legitimate reasons to be in that area of town at the time the vehicle was reported."

There is no evidence a crime occurred, according to police.

Still, the department is reminding parents to talk to their children about being aware of their surroundings and reporting suspicious activity.

