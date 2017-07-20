Valley County sheriff issues ready evacuation order due to fire activity

The lightning-caused fire broke out along the Missouri Ridge on July 15th. (Photo: USFS)

BOISE - The Missouri Fire that is burning in Valley County continues to grow in size.

The lightning-caused fire is about eight miles northeast of Yellow Pine.

The fire has grown to almost 1,200 acres and more than 280 personnel are fighting it.

Because of the fire activity, Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen has issued a Level 1 Ready evacuation order for the Edwardsburg/Big Creek area.

“Knowing what to expect during an evacuation can be stressful, said Bolen” “A Level 1 – Ready evacuation provides time for residents to consider what they would take, where they would go, and how they would leave in a safe manner. One of the best ways to be ready is stay informed on the fire’s location and activity, as well as the changing weather conditions.”

A community meeting will be held at noon Friday at the Big Creek Work Station to discuss the fire activity, road closures, and evacuation potential. Representatives from Valley County, the Incident Command Team, and local agencies will be there to provide information and answer questions.

Profile Gap Road is currently closed due to fire activity.

And the road from Warren to the South Fork is damaged due to winter and spring storms. Large trucks and trailers are not advised for use on this section of the road.

Fire managers say they do not expect the Missouri Fire to have an impact on access to Yellow Pine.

The fire is just five percent contained. It is burning in steep terrain where there is lots of heavy fuels. Hot, dry weather is expected to help this fire get bigger over the next couple of days.





