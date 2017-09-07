Uncle gets nephew unforgettable gift to remember his father

After a 9-year-old boy's military dad died in 2007, his dress uniform went missing. So the boy's uncle began painstakingly recreating it for the boy. News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

WFAA 9:46 AM. MDT September 07, 2017

