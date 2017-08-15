Two Portland women die in fall off Pacific Crest Trail

The cliff where the women fell. (Photo: Erik Broms)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two 19-year-old women are dead after a fall from the Pacific Crest Trail about six miles northwest of Timberline Lodge.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Monday that other hikers saw the women's bodies and called 911 after they fell about 150 feet on Saturday evening.

Emma C. Place and Emily D. Lang, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene by rescue teams.

They were both from Portland, where they graduated from St. Mary's Academy.

"These remarkable, special young women left memorable imprints on our community during their time at SMA. Emily played varsity soccer, took numerous AP and honors classes, and had an unmistakably positive outlook every day. Emma ran cross country, was on the Nordic ski team, enjoyed serving on ASB during her senior year, and was a bridge-builder across many groups and communities," said a statement from the school.

The school announced on its Facebook page that a community prayer was planned for Tuesday night.

Authorities have been unable to locate any witnesses who saw the women falling.

Other hikers came upon the scene shortly afterward.

