Twin Falls working to plow roads

A snowplow works to clear a city street. (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - The City of Twin Falls continues to encourage residents to avoid city streets and stay home if possible.

Road crews have cleared most high-priority streets within city limits and streets that support emergency vehicles and facilities.

They are now working to plow second priority residential streets.

Twin Falls city leaders are also asking residents be patient and to be aware that plowed snow may temporarily block driveways and sidewalks.

People should also expect delays in services such as garbage pick-up and emergency water services.

