DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck full of eels overturned on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon, covering cars and the roadway with the slippery, slimy creatures.
The crash shut down the highway at milepost 131, south of Depoe Bay. At least one car was completely covered with slime.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road will be cleaned up by 4 p.m.
The live eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.
No humans were injured in the crash.
