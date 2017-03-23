Trio charged with trafficking meth in Boise

Ashley Lindley (left), Samual Kleint (center), and Ana Ruiz (right) (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - Three people face drug trafficking charges after officers served search warrants at two Boise homes.

The warrants were served late Tuesday following a month-long investigation in methamphetamine trafficking, police said. Both of the homes were near the intersection of Roosevelt and Camas streets.

Investigators say they found 180 grams of meth in one home, and 45 grams of meth at the other home. As police searched the second home, they say they found one of the suspects attempting to the flush narcotics down a toilet.

Police arrested 30-year-old Ashley L. Lindley, of Boise, 34-year-old Samual C. Kleint, of Fruitland, and 31-year-old Ana D. Ruiz, of Boise.

All three were booked into the Ada County Jail on felony drug trafficking charges. Lindley also faces a charge of intent to deliver a controlled substance, and Ruiz is additionally charged with destruction of evidence.



