After a town in North Wales got a snowstorm, one man decided to dress up as santa and take a ride around. Buzz60's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY , KING 11:44 AM. MST December 24, 2017

While all eyes will be on the skies searching for Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, the men and women of NORAD know exactly where the jolly old elf is – and they’ll tell you if you ask!

App users: The best way to track Santa on the go is in the KTVB app on your iPhone or Android devices in the Santa Tracker section.

Starting Sunday at 6 a.m. EST, anyone can check Santa’s location through NORAD, which uses advanced technology to track everything in space and the skies around us. The joint US-Canadian command is based at Petersen Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. A live webcast of Santa’s preparations begins at 2:01 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve, and then NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa flies around the world.

NORAD works with a variety of partners to support the tracker, including Microsoft and telephone-system company Avaya.

“We are hoping for another record-setting year for NORAD Tracks Santa and a delightful experience for each and every caller and volunteer,” said Avaya spokesman Jerry Dotson.

