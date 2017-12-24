While all eyes will be on the skies searching for Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, the men and women of NORAD know exactly where the jolly old elf is – and they’ll tell you if you ask!

App users: The best way to track Santa on the go is in the KTVB app on your iPhone or Android devices in the Santa Tracker section.

Starting Sunday at 6 a.m. EST, anyone can check Santa’s location through NORAD, which uses advanced technology to track everything in space and the skies around us. The joint US-Canadian command is based at Petersen Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. A live webcast of Santa’s preparations begins at 2:01 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve, and then NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa flies around the world.

NORAD works with a variety of partners to support the tracker, including Microsoft and telephone-system company Avaya.

“We are hoping for another record-setting year for NORAD Tracks Santa and a delightful experience for each and every caller and volunteer,” said Avaya spokesman Jerry Dotson.

