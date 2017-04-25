Thousands of sheep cross Highway 55

Sheep cross Idaho 55 (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

EAGLE - Commuters near Eagle had an unusual delay Tuesday morning as about 2,000 sheep crossed Highway 55.

The flock of sheep crossed the highway near Beacon Light Road, stopping traffic for about 15 minutes.

Getting the flock across the road was a team effort. Herders and their dogs worked together to guide the sheep across the highway and into the foothills.

Rancher Frank Shirts says the annul event is just part of the job.

"It’s just part of the deal, I enjoy it," he said. "I don't like all the headaches and the problems and everything that goes with it, but I like the sheep."

The sheep are now heading to graze in the foothills on their way to higher elevation rangeland near Bogus Basin.

You may see sheep or herding dogs in the foothills over the next few days. If you do come across the flock, ranchers ask that you make sure to keep your dog on a leash.

